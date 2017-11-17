Moody's upgrade gives Modi a boost

Indian markets including stocks, bonds and the rupee rallied overnight after Moody's upgraded its ratings on the country's sovereign bonds for the first time since 2004, citing continued progress on economic and institutional reforms.

Shot in the arm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi? The move comes just weeks after the World Bank moved India up 30 places in its annual ease of doing business rankings.

Sensex +1% to 33,452.

ETFs: EPI, INDY, INDA, SCIF, INDL, PIN, INXX, IIF, INP, INR, INCO, SMIN, SCIN