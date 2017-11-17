Foot Locker higher on earnings beat

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reports comparable-store sales declined 3.7% in Q3.

Excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, sales dropped 2.3% for the quarter.

Gross margin rate fell 290 bps to 31%.

SG&A expense rate up 30 bps to 19.7%.

Merchandise inventories down 3.4% Y/Y to $1.32B.

Store count -10 Q/Q to 3,349.

"The Company's results in the quarter were broadly in line with our expectations," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the highly promotional environment we still see in the marketplace, the availability of premium product is gradually improving compared to the first half of the year, and we believe we can achieve, and perhaps modestly exceed, the top- and bottom-line guidance we gave for the fourth quarter back in August."