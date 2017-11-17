Destination XL Group lowered FY2017 Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) reports comparable-store sales fell 0.1% in Q3.

Gross margin rate down 120 bps to 43.2%.

Merchandise margins squeezed 120 bps Y/Y, primarily due to more aggressive markdowns related to our inventory productivity initiatives.

SG&A expense rate -10 bps to 40.5% .

EBITDA decreased 28.2% to $2.8M.

Inventories declined 6.5% Y/Y to $119.9M.

Store count -8 Y/Y to 344.

FY2017 Guidance: Total sales: $466M to $470M; Total comp sales: flat to +2%; Gross margin rate: ~45% to 45.5%; SG&A expenses rate: +280 bps to +310 bps; EBITDA: $16M to $20M; GAAP EPS:-$0.35 to -$0.42; Non-GAAP EPS: -$0.21 to -$0.25; Capex: ~$22M; Cash flow from operating activities: $31M to $35M; Store count: 342.