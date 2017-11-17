Hibbett Sports soars after e-commerce accelerates

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) soars in premarket trading after posting guidance ahead of analyst expectations. The retailer sees FY18 EPS of $1.42 to $1.50 vs. $1.25 to $1.35 consensus.

E-commerce sales growth for Hibbett is topping the company's highest expectation, while strength in the branded apparel and footwear categories is helping to offset weakness in equipment and accessories.

Shares of Hibbett are up 22.56% premarket to $3.35 to run to their highest level since July.

