J.B. Hunt Transport reserves Tesla trucks

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) announces that it placed a reservation to purchase multiple Tesla Semi tractors. The electric tractor was unveiled by Tesla at an event last night.

"Reserving Tesla trucks marks an important step in our efforts to implement industry-changing technology," says CEO John Roberts.

"We believe electric trucks will be most beneficial on local and dray routes, and we look forward to utilizing this new, sustainable technology," he adds.

The size of the investment wasn't disclosed.

