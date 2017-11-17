AstraZeneca to present new late-stage data on cancer drugs at ESMO Asia

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and its R&D arm MedImmune will present new late-stage data at ESMO Asia on cancer meds Tagrisso (osimertinib) and Imfinzi (durvalumab).

The Phase 3 FLAURA study assessing Tagrisso in first-line locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) demonstrated superior progression-free survival (PFS) compared to IRESSA (gefitinib) or Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tarceva (erlotinib). Median PFS in the Tagrissio arm was 18.9 months versus 10.2 months in the comparator arm. Preliminary overall survival (OS) favored Tagrisso with a 37% reduction in the risk of death (hazard ratio = 0.63).

On the safety front, there were less grade 3 (serious) or higher adverse events (AEs) with Tagrisso than comparator therapies (34% vs. 45%). The most common Tagrisso-related AEs were diarrhea (58%) and dry skin (32%).

The Phase 3 PACIFIC study showed treatment with Imfinzi produced a statistically significant improvement in PFS compared to standard-of-care therapy with active surveillance in patients with locally advanced unresectable NSCLC who had not progressed following standard platinum-based chemo concurrent with radiation therapy.

The most common Imfinzi-related AEs versus placebo were cough (35.4% vs. 25.2%), pneumonitis (33.9% vs. 24.8%), fatigue (23.8% vs. 20.5%), difficulty breathing (22.3% vs. 23.9%) and diarrhea (18.3% vs. 18.8%). The discontinuation rates were 15.4% and 9.8%, respectively.

The company is currently talking with global regulatory authorities about including the PACIFIC data in Imfinzi's labeling.