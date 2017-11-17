Abercrombie & Fitch skyrockets after comparable sales impress

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reports Q3 results ahead of expectations.

The solid quarter was underpinned on a 4% increase in comparable sales that smashed the consensus estimate for a 0.3% gain. The Hollister business delivered an 8% comp in the quarter.

Gross margin improved 80 bps to 61.3% of sales as lower average unit cost was more than offset by lower average unit retail

Looking ahead to the holiday quarter, A&F expects comparable sales to be up in the low single-digits and for gross profit rate to fall to 59.3%.

Previously: Abercrombie & Fitch beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Nov. 17)