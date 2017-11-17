EU antitrust regulators set new deadline for Qualcomm's NXP bid

EU antitrust regulators have suspended the previous deadline for deciding on Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

The new deadline is March 5, 2018.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that the deal could get approval before year’s end after Qualcomm agreed to drop some patents from the purchase.

Finalizing the deal could help Qualcomm fight off an unsolicited bid from Broadcom.

