Petrobras gets $1B bank financing, repays $500M of debt

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it has secured $1B in financing from a banking syndicate headed by Standard Chartered, to which it repaid $500M of debt ahead of schedule.

PBR says the loan will be guaranteed by its P-56 platform and will be used to help pay down other debts.

Separately, PBR says it has started the non-binding phase of a sale of exploration, development and production rights for three sets of onshore fields.

The sale was announced in August and is part of the company's plans to sell billions of dollars in assets.