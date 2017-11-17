Northern Pass hydroelectric project gets DoE permit

The U.S. Department of Energy grants a Presidential Permit for Eversource Energy's (NYSE:ES) $1.6B Northern Pass hydroelectric transmission project that will bring electricity across the Canadian border into New Hampshire.

The approval means the DoE determined that the project would have no adverse impacts on reliability of the U.S. electric power system, particularly in New England.

The project by ES and HydroQuebec would include a 192-mile transmission line running from the Canadian border to Deerfield, N.H., where 1,090 MW of electricity would enter the New England grid.