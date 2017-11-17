Cerecor buys TRx Pharmaceuticals for up to $34M

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) inks an agreement to acquire TRx Pharmaceuticals, including subsidiary Zylera Pharmaceuticals. The deal should close today.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cerecor will pay $23M upfront, $18.9M in cash and $4.1M in Cerecor common stock, and $4M in stock for Zylera. TRx will be eligible to receive up to an additional $7M based on the achievement of certain regulatory and commercial milestones.

TRx Pharma's net sales this year should be ~$13M.

Zylera's product line includes prescription drugs (steroid medications) and dietary supplements (vitamins and fluoride supplements).