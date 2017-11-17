Retail sector poised for breakout

The retail sector could be revving up for a strong day after Gap (NYSE:GPS), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and several others delivered strong earnings reports right in front of the holiday shopping rush.

The sector is still dizzy from Wal-Mart's print yesterday, which showed that e-commerce investments paid off the retailer without wrecking store traffic to send shares to an all-time high.

In particular, keep an eye on mall names today.

On watch: DSW, JILL, CATO, DXLG, URBN, EXPR, ASNA, TLRD, DLTH, PLCE, FRAN, JWN, M, DDS, KSS, AEO, NWY, CTRN, TLYS, FINL, BGFV.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, RCD, PEZ, PMR, PSCD, FTXD, CNDF, JHMC, XD