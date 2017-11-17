Ameris Bancorp Acquires Atlantic Coast Financial for $145M

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will acquire Atlantic Coast Financial (NASDAQ:ACFC) for $145M, wherein each share of Atlantic Coast will be converted into the right to receive 0.17 shares of Ameris common stock and $1.39 in cash.
The combined company will have approx. $8.6B in assets, $6.9B in loans, $6.6B in deposits and a branching network across four states.
We view this transaction as an extension of our plan to build scale in Northeast Florida. With a combined $1.5 billion deposits in the Jacksonville MSA, the addition of Atlantic Coast will solidify us as Northeast Florida's premier community bank. commented Edwin W. Hortman, Jr., President and CEO of Ameris.