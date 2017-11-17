Garmin participates in UnitedHealth incentive program; Garmin Pay now live

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) announces the inclusion of its vivosmart 3 activity tracker in UnitedHealth’s (NYSE:UNH) Motion wellness program.

Motion members can earn up to $4 a day and over $1K in Health Savings Account or Reimbursement Account credits each year by meeting certain activity goals while wearing a vivosmart 3.

Apple has a discount deal setup with Aetna to provide Watch devices at a discount.

In other Garmin news, Fit Pay (NASDAQ:NXTD) announces the Garmin Pay contactless payment feature is now active on the vivoactive 3 smartwatch.

Fit Pay provides the NFC platform for Garmin Pay.

Previously: Garmin reports Q3 beats, upside guidance; shares up 3.7% (Nov. 1)