Barnes & Noble doesn't see Sandell offer as bona fide

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) confirms that Sandell Asset Management proposed a transaction to take the company private for approximately $650M.

Sandell‘s proposal would require debt financing of $500M and require shareholders, including Chairman Leonard Riggio, to roll their shares over into a new private entity controlled by Sandell.

B&N says it doesn't take Sandell’s proposal as "bona fide" in that Sandell is the beneficial owner of only 1M Barnes & Noble shares worth approximately $7M and it sees debt financing of $500M as "highly" unlikely.

The company plans no further comments on the matter.

BKS -0.70% premarket to $7.05.

Source: Press Release

