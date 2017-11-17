Wells Fargo fires consumer lending chief Codel

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) says it has dismissed Senior VP Franklin Codel, head of its consumer lending business, effective immediately.

WFC says Codel acted "in a manner that was contrary to the company’s policies and expectations of its senior leaders during a communication he had with a former team member regarding that team member’s earlier termination."

WFC expects to announce a permanent successor to head consumer lending by year-end; in the meantime, the heads of consumer lending’s four main lines of business will report to President and CEO Tim Sloan.