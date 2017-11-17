Noble Group default 'probable,' Fitch says as it cuts rating further

A default by commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) now “appears probable,” according to Fitch, which cites "poor liquidity" in cutting the company’s credit rating by two notches.

Fitch's cut takes Noble deeper into junk territory at CC, which the ratings agency defines as one where “default of some kind appears probable,” and it is appropriate for issuers who have “publicized discussions on a restructuring, but not formally started one.”

Noble reportedly is seeking to extend repayment deadlines on its debt by as much as five years, but "it is unclear how Noble will address these maturities without a change to its capital structure," Fitch writes.