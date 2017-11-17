Upland Software acquires sales software provider for $50M

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) announces acquiring Qvidian Corporation, a provider of cloud-based RFP and sales proposal automation software. Purchase price was $50M in cash.

The acquisition will add about $19.5M in annualized revenue that will be immediately accretive.

Upland now raises its guidance. Q4 now expected to report revenue from $26.5M to $27.5M with adjusted EBITDA from $9.1M to $9.7M.

Full year 2017 guidance has revenue from $96.7M to $97.7M with adjusted EBITDA from $29.7M to $30.3M.

