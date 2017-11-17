JA Solar to go private in $362M deal

JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) agrees to be taken private by an investor consortium in an all-cash transaction implying an equity value of $362.1M; shares are halted.

Ordinary shareholders will receive $1.51/share and ADSs, which represent five shares, will $7.55, which JASO says represents an 18.2% premium to the closing price of the ADSs on June 5, the last trading day prior to announcing the receipt of a going-private proposal

The consortium is headed by Baofang Jin, CEO of Jinglong, a British Virgin Islands company, and other rollover shareholders.