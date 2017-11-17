Celldex launches mid-stage study of CDX-3379 in head and neck cancer

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX +0.4% ) initiates an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial assessing CDX-3379, in combination with Eli Lilly's (LLY -0.1% ) ERBITUX (cetuximab), in patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) who do not respond to monotherapy ERBITUX.

The two-stage study will enroll ~30 cetuximab-resistant HNSCC patients who have been previously treated with a PD-1 inhibitor (e.g., Merck's KEYTRUDA). Treatment will continue until cancer progression or intolerance. Assessments will be made every six weeks. The first stage will enroll 13 subjects and, if at least one responds (partial or complete), enrollment will advance to the second stage.

CDX-3379 is a monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) the activity of a protein called ErbB3, believed to be an important receptor regulating the growth and survival of cancers cells.