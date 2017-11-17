Retail rally takes hold

There's widespread gains in the retail sector after holiday quarter guidance from a number of key reporters came in ahead of expectations.
On the mall side of the industry, Express (NYSE:EXPR) is up 7.7% and DSW (NYSE:DSW) is 6.5% higher. Buckle (BKE +9.3%), Chico's FAS (CHS +4.8%), J. Jill (JILL +4.4%), L Brands (LB +2.1%), Guess (GES +6.2%) and Genesco (GCO +9.6%) are also notably higher.
Select footwear stocks are also off and running after strong earnings were turned in Foot Locker.
Gainers include Caleres (NYSE:CAL) +4.0%, Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) +3.3%, Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) +2.3%, Skechers (NYSE:SKX) +1.6%.
