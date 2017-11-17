Stocks open lower; S&P, Dow on track for weekly losses

Stocks open slightly lower, putting weekly gains for the S&P and Dow averages in jeopardy; Dow -0.3%, S&P and Nasdaq -0.1%.
European bourses are down, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC -0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.2% but China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.5%.
In the U.S., most sectors are starting out in the red, but losses are modest with the weakest groups, industrials and consumer staples, at -0.4%.
Shares of retailers are off to a strong open following upbeat earnings reports from Ross Stores (+10.6%), Gap (+8.3%), Foot Locker (+23.4%), Shoe Carnival (+28.1%), Abercrombie & Fitch (+26.3%) and Hibbett Sports (+17%).
U.S. crude oil +1.4% at $55.90/bbl but remain on pace for its first weekly decline in six weeks.
Still ahead: KC Fed manufacturing survey