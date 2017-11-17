Stocks open lower; S&P, Dow on track for weekly losses

Stocks open slightly lower, putting weekly gains for the S&P and Dow averages in jeopardy; Dow -0.3% , S&P and Nasdaq -0.1% .

European bourses are down, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC -0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.2% but China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.5% .

In the U.S., most sectors are starting out in the red, but losses are modest with the weakest groups, industrials and consumer staples, at -0.4% .

Shares of retailers are off to a strong open following upbeat earnings reports from Ross Stores ( +10.6% ), Gap ( +8.3% ), Foot Locker ( +23.4% ), Shoe Carnival ( +28.1% ), Abercrombie & Fitch ( +26.3% ) and Hibbett Sports ( +17% ).

U.S. crude oil +1.4% at $55.90/bbl but remain on pace for its first weekly decline in six weeks.

Still ahead: KC Fed manufacturing survey