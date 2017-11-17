Century Casinos announces pricing of public offering of common stock

Century Casinos (CNTY -13.4% ) priced an underwritten public offering of 4.25M shares of its common stock at a price of $7.50 per share.

Net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering costs, are expected to be ~$30.2M.

Net proceeds up to $25M will be utilised to fund construction costs for the Century Mile project, and the balance to invest in additional gaming projects and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 30‑day option to purchase up to 637,500 additional shares of its common stock.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 21, 2017.

Stifel and Roth Capital Partners are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

