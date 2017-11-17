No party hat for Williams-Sonoma amid retail rally

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is down 11% after posting disappointing results and taking on some analyst downgrades.

The most painful cut was from JPMorgan with a two-notch lowering to Underweight. The firm thinks Williams-Sonoma is stuck in a "show me" rut until margins improve. Analyst Christopher Horvath notes that extra advertising from Williams-Sonoma is just adding to the bottom line pressure.

Peers Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +1.5% ) and Pier 1 Imports (PIR +3.9% ) are higher on the day amid a broad retail rally.

Sources: Bloomberg and CNBC

