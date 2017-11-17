BofAML analyst says EA could lose money on "Star Wars" game concessions

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst says Electronic Arts’ (NASDAQ:EA) pause of in-game purchases in its new “Star Wars” game will disappoint investors and hurt sales.

EA paused the purchases last night after a player backlash online. Players said many of the in-app purchases were for content that should come with a $60 game.

The transaction pause is only temporary so the controversy could flare back up if/when EA turns purchases back on.

Analyst Justin Post says that EA’s escalating concessions “are a potential negative indicator of pre-order sales trends and overall unit confidence.”

Post thinks sales for “Star Wars Battlefront II” could come in under EA’s FY18 forecast of 14M units.

Post maintains his Buy rating and $137 price target, believing that the company’s sports titles can offset these losses.

Electronic Arts shares are down 3.11% .

