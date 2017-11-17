Foot Locker and Nike expand partnership

Foot Locker (FL +22% ) announces an elevated partnership model with Nike (NKE +3.8% ) in what is likely to be a closely-watched development in the retail sector.

The company says that as part of its over-arching strategy to offer differentiated brand experiences and products it will partner with Nike on innovative in-store and pop-up opportunities, including a pop-up Sneakeasy in New York City and more exclusive Nike products at House of Hoops locations.

The expanded Foot Locker-Nike partnership could alleviate some concerns over Nike selling more products directly on Amazon.

