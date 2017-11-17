Cummins -4% in fallout from Tesla truck launch

Cummins (CMI -3.9% ) tumbles in early trading in the wake of Tesla's unveiling of its new electric-powered semi truck.

Stifel analyst Michael Baudendistel said at CMI's analyst day yesterday that CMI made a case that it was more than just a diesel engine company and that the vehicle type that was not well suited for electrification is long-haul, over-the-road heavy duty trucks - basically what Tesla introduced.

Melius Research's Rob Wertheimer reiterated his Buy rating for CMI after yesterday's meeting, saying the company's motor in development "has 3x the power of an automotive electric motor - in other words easily substituted by three Tesla motors - but 30x the torque.