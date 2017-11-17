North Carolina regulator revokes Chemours' process wastewater permit

Chemours (CC -1.7% ) opens lower following news that North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality has revoked the company's permits because it failed to report an October chemical spill and misled the regulator about its actions.

The permit suspension means CC cannot discharge process wastewater from its manufacturing area, including the areas where GenX and other fluorinated compounds are produced, into the Cape Fear River, which is the source of drinking water for cities such as Fayetteville and Wilmington in southeastern North Carolina.

It is the toughest action yet by the state environmental regulator, which has been criticized for not acting swiftly enough to address the release of the GenX chemical into the river.