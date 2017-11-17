Fast Company: Apple and Intel working together on 5G modem

Fast Company sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) engineers are working together on 5G wireless broadband tech that could go into future iPhones.

Qualcomm offers 5G modem chips with more specialized features, but the sources say carriers won’t widely adopt all of those options.

Intel considers the iPhone placement a “must-win” for the company to achieve a stronger foothold in the modem market.

Qualcomm started supplying iPhone modems in 2011, but the relationship with Apple has soured due to an ongoing legal battle over royalty payments. Apple and another unnamed licensee stopped paying royalties, which hurt Qualcomm’s most recent quarterly report.

Previously: Apple could drop Qualcomm components (Oct. 31)