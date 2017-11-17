Helius Medical expects FDA approval for PoNS device next year despite perceived hiccup in registration trial; shares up 4%

Thinly traded nano cap Helius Medical Technologies (OTCQB:HSDT +4.2% ) says it remains on track to submit its 510(k) application to the FDA in H1 2018 for its PoNS device for the treatment of patients with chronic balance problems due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (TBI). It expects clearance to market the product in H2 2018.

Shares sold off on high volume on November 9 after the company announced the results from its registration study. The primary endpoint, assessing the effectiveness of high frequency PoNS therapy compared to low frequency PoNS therapy fell short of statistical significance (p=0.081) due to the significant treatment benefit of low frequency treatment. Both approaches produced the desired treatment effect, however, as measured by the change in a scale called SOT (Sensory Organization Test), a measure of balance. The proportions of responders in the high frequency and low frequency groups were 75.4% and 60.7%, respectively. A responder was defined as one who experienced at least a 15-point increase in SOT score (an eight-point change is considered clinically significant). Both groups experienced statistically valid increases in SOT scores at weeks 2 and 5 compared to baseline.

On the safety front, all endpoints were met with no serious adverse events observed.

PoNS (Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator), used in conjunction with physical therapy, is a non-invasive device that delivers neurostimulation through the tongue.