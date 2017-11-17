Oaktree Announces Agreement for $250M Senior Notes Offering

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) announced the execution of a definitive purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase its previously announced $250M of 3.78% senior notes due 2032.

The issuer entered into a cross-currency swap agreement to Euros reducing the interest cost to 1.95% p.a. generating ~$12M in annual interest cost savings.

The one-time pre-tax charge of ~$23M will be recorded in 4Q17 in connection with the redemption of 6.75% senior notes 2019.

Prior: Oaktree Announces $250M Offering of Senior Notes

Press Release