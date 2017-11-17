Reuters: Toshiba deciding Monday on $5B injection as deadline looms

Reuters sources say Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) will decide on Monday whether to raise $5B from overseas investors.

The sources also say Toshiba could agree to upfront losses for tax write-offs that could boost assets above liabilities.

Toshiba needs to raise $6.7B before the end of March to offset losses and avoid an automatic delisting from the Tokyo exchange.

The company has selected a bid winner to buy its memory chip unit for $18B, but that deal could delay because of antitrust regulators and lawsuits from Western Digital.

Toshiba has also started selling off its losing operations. The TV unit was sold this week and the company shot down talks of an imminent PC unit sale.

Previously: Toshiba will sell TV unit to Hisense for $113.6M (Nov. 14)

Previously: Western Digital +3.9% after Toshiba settlement talk rumors (Nov. 14)

Previously: Nikkei: Toshiba in talks to sell PC unit to Asus (Nov. 16)

Previously: Toshiba shoots down reports of PC unit sale (Nov. 17)