AstraZeneca in talks to settle Texas lawsuit over off-label Seroquel marketing

AstraZeneca (AZN -0.5% ) is negotiating the Texas Attorney General's office to settle a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding the state's Medicaid program by promoting antidepressant Seroquel (quetiapine fumarate) for off-label uses, including prescribing the antipsychotic for children. The suit, filed in 2013 and supported by two whistleblowers, seeks $5B in civil fines.

The company is also in talks to settle a whistleblower suit in Brooklyn, NY.

In 2010, AstraZeneca paid $520M to settle an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into alleged illegal marketing of the drug which generated $28B in sales between 2007 and 2013.

In 2011, it paid $68.5M to settle claims by 37 states over alleged illegal marketing practices.