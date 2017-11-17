Markel completes acquisition of State National

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of State National Companies.

The agreement to acquire State National was entered into and previously announced on July 26, 2017.

Richard R. Whitt, Markel's Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited about this acquisition for many reasons. State National is a great company with a well-respected brand and a unique product suite. We look forward to adding the premier fronting platform through which insurance products can be offered throughout the US as well as adding a recognized provider of collateral protection insurance to credit unions and regional banks to our product offerings. Equally as important, the people at State National have the talent and integrity that we look for when adding to the Markel portfolio of companies. We welcome State National to the family and fully expect their track record of success to continue."

