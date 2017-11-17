Fire hits Indonesian port where Freeport processes Grasberg concentrate

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +1.8% ) says a fire broke out Thursday night at the main port it uses in Papua, Indonesia, where copper concentrate from its Grasberg copper mine is processed before loading onto vessels for shipping.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, but maintenance reportedly had been carried out at the port earlier in the day.

Separately, the Indonesian government is evacuating villages it says have been occupied by armed separatists after a string of shootings near the Grasberg mine; two police have been killed and at least 12 people wounded by gunfire in the area since mid-August.

The separatist West Papua National Liberation Army, which has claimed responsibility for the shootings, blames FCX’s presence for environmental destruction in the area around Grasberg.