Apple HomePod launch delayed until next year

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) releases a statement saying the HomePod smart speaker launch will now happen in “early 2018” instead of next month.

Buzzfeed’s John Paczkowski tweets the full statement: “"We can’t wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple's breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it’s ready for our customers. We’ll start shipping in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018.”

Apple shares are down 0.26% .

