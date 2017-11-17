Credit Suisse stays confident on Coca-Cola

Credit Suisse updates on Coca-Cola (KO -1.7% ) after taking in the company's investor day event. Key snippets from analyst Laurent Grandet's note are posted below.

"Our analysis suggests that the 4-6% organic sales growth target is achievable with a reasonable mix of global category growth and some modest share gains."

"We think the FY20 operating margin target of 35%+ is conservative and we are modeling Coke to achieve this a year early by FY19."

"The stock is currently trading at 23.6x the NTM consensus EPS estimates. Some investors have suggested that the multiple has become too rich, but we believe it is merited given the asset-light franchise model."

Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating and $51 price target on Coca-Cola.