FT: Shell crude oil trading chief Muller to step down

Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A, RDS.B) head of crude oil trading, Mike Muller, is stepping down after 34 years with the company, Financial Times reports.

Muller, who helped build Shell into one of the world’s biggest oil traders - handling up to 8M bbl/day, or nearly 10% of global supplies - will be replaced effective Dec. 1 by Mark Quarterman, who previously ran Shell’s trading in refined fuels, according to the report.

Muller is leaving to “pursue interests outside of Shell,” FT says, citing an internal company memo.