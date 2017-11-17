J.P. Morgan cited for money laundering by Swiss regulator

Switzerland's financial markets regulator finds that JPMorgan Chase's (JPM -0.3% ) Swiss subsidiary broke money laundering rules, according to court documents.

JPM “seriously infringed” regulatory oversight provisions, according to a ruling issued by the Federal Administrative Court on Nov. 8 and published yesterday, but it unclear if Switzerland's FINMA regulator had taken any action against the bank.

FINMA is not authorized to levy fines but may confiscate unlawfully realized gains, impose professional limitations on bankers or require changes to prevent similar breaches recurring; in severe cases, it may revoke an institution’s banking license.