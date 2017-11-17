Scorpio Tankers says bullish on Navig8 consolidation, clean tanker outlook

Scorpio Tankers (STNG +1.8% ) is optimistic about its consolidation with Navig8 Product Tankers, as OPEC's surprising discipline is leading to significant global destocking and U.S. Gulf Coast refined product exports have restarted after Hurricane Harvey, the company said in its earnings conference call.

"Current spot markets are stronger than the guidance we've been given for the fourth quarter... we would have not gone through the effort of acquiring the Navig8 fleet without being bullish," STNG President Robert Bugbee said.

STNG says its LR2 segment has been outperforming all other clean tanker sectors so far in the current quarter, with time charter earnings of ~$16.5K/day for 60% of the days, up 28% compared with Q3.

"The area that is performing the best is your big LR2s and that has nothing to do with the [arbitrage], has nothing to do with weather. It is a fundamental sign that your fundamental demand is very healthy," Bugbee said.