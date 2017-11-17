Theater chains look for sweet justice this weekend

AMC Entertainment (AMC +4.2% ), Regal Entertainment (RGC +3.6% ), Cinemark (CNK +2.1% ) and IMAX (IMAX +1% ) all trade higher on hopes that the debut of Justice League will boost theater traffic.

Boxoffice.com forecasts an opening weekend tally of $125M for the Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX) film, higher than the $114M average forecast across Hollywood.

Justice League debuts in 4,051 theaters over the four-day span.

Justice League delivered Thursday preview results of $13M to top the $11M Wonder Woman brought in during its initial preshows last June.