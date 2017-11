The total U.S. active rig count rose by 8 to 915 in the latest Baker Hguhes weekly survey, its second straight increase following eight declines out of the previous nine weeks.

The oil rig count was unchanged at 738, while gas rigs rose by 8 to 177 to account for the entire increase in the overall count.

