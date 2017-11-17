Big session for homebuilders after fast housing starts print

October housing starts came in at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.29M. That's 13.7% above September's revised number, but 2.9% lower than a year ago.
Single-family starts of 877K were up 5.3% from the previous month.
At least some of October's gain can be attributed to a post-hurricane bounceback in the South, where starts of 621K were up from 530K the month before.
Nevertheless, homebuilders (ITB +1.2%) are outperformers today.
Toll Brothers (TOL +1.4%), Pulte (PHM +1.5%), Lennar (LEN +1.3%), D.R. Horton (DHI +1.4%)
