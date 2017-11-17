Near record outflows from junk bond funds

It's been the most minor of swoons in high-yield this month, but investors aren't used to losses of any sort. They pulled $6.7B out of junk bond funds in the week ended Nov. 15, according to BAML - the third largest outflow on record.

The high-yield downturn thus far isn't that broad. Telecom/cable and healthcare accounted for 36% of the selloff, according to Citi.

The market has appeared to stabilize in the past couple of days, with spreads to Treasurys dropping to 363 basis points from a two-month high of 397 bps on Wednesday.

Putting that $6.7B in perspective, outflows hit $25B during the oil crash of late 2015/early 2016.

ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, PHT, HYLD, EAD, HYT, JQC, CIK, DSU, ACP, SJB, ANGL, NHS, MCI, KIO, ARDC, AIF, CIF, PHF, IVH, FHY, GGM, MPV, JSD