Reuters: Vale delays sale of stake in New Caledonia nickel mine

Vale (VALE +1.1% ) will postpone the sale of a stake in its New Caledonia nickel mine after deciding that initial bids were too low, Reuters reports.

The sale may be delayed for up to a year as Vale anticipates a rebound in nickel prices, according to the report.

Overbudget and years late when it finally started up in 2010, the New Caledonia project accumulated nearly $1.3B in losses during 2014-16, according to a June presentation to investors, which likely has narrowed the field of potential bidders.