Keystone pipeline leak hits TransCanada shares, Canada crude price

TransCanada (TRP -1.3% ) shares slide the day after the Keystone pipeline spilled 5K barrels of oil in South Dakota, just days ahead of Monday's expected decision from Nebraska officials whether to approve the company's construction proposal in their state.

It is not clear when exports could resume on Keystone, and the discount on Canadian heavy crude vs. U.S. crude has widened today as traders await news on how long Keystone will be shut down.

The leak gives ammunition to environmental groups opposing TRP's long-delayed Keystone XL project, but Nebraska officials say the spill will not affect their decision to approve or deny Keystone XL's proposed route, as commissioners are mandated by state law to base their decision solely on evidence presented during public hearings and from official public comments.