Deals, big openings have media and content names moving

Stoking animal spirits are reports from last night suggesting Verizon (VZ +1.7%) and Comcast (CMCSA -1.9%) could consider purchasing some of Fox's (FOX +5.1%), (FOXA +4.8%) assets, and Meredith's (MDP +1.5%) interest in Time (TIME +1.5%).
Rising alongside Fox is Viacom (VIAB +10.3%). In cable and content, Tegna (TGNA +3.5%), Gray (GTN +2.1%), Sinclair (SBGI +0.2%), Entercom (ETM +3.6%), Gannett (GCI +1.8%), E.W. Scripps (SSP +2.6%)
Ahead of the opening of Warner's "Justice League": AMC (AMC +4.6%), Cinemark (CNK +1.8%), Regal (RGC +3.4%), National CineMedia (NCMI +0.9%).
Source: Stephen Sweeney at Bloomberg