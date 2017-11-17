Deals, big openings have media and content names moving

Stoking animal spirits are reports from last night suggesting Verizon (VZ +1.7% ) and Comcast (CMCSA -1.9% ) could consider purchasing some of Fox's (FOX +5.1% ), (FOXA +4.8% ) assets, and Meredith's (MDP +1.5% ) interest in Time (TIME +1.5% ).

Rising alongside Fox is Viacom (VIAB +10.3% ). In cable and content, Tegna (TGNA +3.5% ), Gray (GTN +2.1% ), Sinclair (SBGI +0.2% ), Entercom (ETM +3.6% ), Gannett (GCI +1.8% ), E.W. Scripps (SSP +2.6% )

Ahead of the opening of Warner's "Justice League": AMC (AMC +4.6% ), Cinemark (CNK +1.8% ), Regal (RGC +3.4% ), National CineMedia (NCMI +0.9% ).

Source: Stephen Sweeney at Bloomberg