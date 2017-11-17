Cardtronics appoints Chief Financial Officer

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) names Gary W. Ferrera as Chief Financial Officer, effective Nov. 28, 2017. Ferrera will succeed Edward H. West as CFO.

Previously: Cardtronics chief Rathgaber to retire at year-end (Aug. 21)

Prior to this appointment, Ferrera served as CFO of DigitalGlobe. Previously serving in that same capacity for Intrawest Resorts, Great Wolf Resorts, National CineMedia, and Unity Media, Ferrera’s career as a CFO is notable for overseeing periods of rapid growth, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, along with cost-efficient operating and capital structures and tax efficiency.

