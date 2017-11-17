Jefferies expects momentum to continue for Gap

Jefferies is lauding Gap's (GPS +7.7% ) "high-quality" Q3 performance and thinks shares are set up for more gains.

"We expect the top-line momentum to continue, further supported by additional mktg investments, while margins should continue to expand as capital is allocated towards the higher margin divisions," writes analyst Randal Konik.

"We are buyers as Old Navy is well-positioned given fast fashion/value exposure and a majority of company cash flows, strategic moves are value-enhancing long-term, and data scrapes show lower promos near-term across Gap and Old Navy," he adds.

Shares of Gap broke through the $30 level earlier.

