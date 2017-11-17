Takeda and Cognition Kit to present data on use of Apple Watch by MDD patients

Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF +1.1% ) and Cognition Kit are scheduled to present data on the feasibility of using an Apple Watch to collect cognitive and mood assessment data in patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD) at the CNS Summit Meeting in Boca Raton, FL.

The results were generated in a prospective observational study that involved 30 adult participants diagnosed with mild-to-moderate depression who had been prescribed antidepressant monotherapy for MDD. The study aimed to evaluate the feasibility and patient compliance with the watch on measures of mood and cognition and to compare the data with traditional neuropyschological testing and patient-reported outcomes on depression symptoms at week 6. Participants were provided an Apple Watch on which brief daily tests on cognitive and mood were administered.

The study showed a 95% compliance rate on mood tests and a 96% compliance rate on cognition tests. The abbreviated daily assessments corresponded with formal tests called CANTAB, PHQ-9 and PDQ-D.

No adverse events were reported.

The exploratory study will inform on future studies linking wearable technology with MDD.

Cognition Kit is a joint venture between Cambridge Cognition and Ctrl Group.